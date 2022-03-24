Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 413 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.44. 547,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $591.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.