PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.67 and last traded at $103.57. Approximately 51,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 73,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.19.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORP. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $247,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

