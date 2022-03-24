Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) Sector perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.05).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PETS traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 391.80 ($5.16). The stock had a trading volume of 848,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 392.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 447.18. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 330 ($4.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.90).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.