Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

PRDO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,030. The firm has a market cap of $765.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 111,998 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

