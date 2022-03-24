Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.14.

PNR stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.31. 2,164,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

