PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Doug Jones Sells 20,014 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $55.47 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,983,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,039 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

