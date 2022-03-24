PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Doug Jones Sells 20,014 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $55.47 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,983,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,039 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
