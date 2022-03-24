Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEB. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

PEB opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,249,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 439,869 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

