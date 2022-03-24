PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 6.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 36,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,752,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

