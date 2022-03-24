Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.