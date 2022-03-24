Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 355,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.
In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,730 shares of company stock worth $7,246,373. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
