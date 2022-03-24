Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lifted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 140.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

NYSE:PH opened at $286.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

