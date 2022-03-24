Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $143.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

