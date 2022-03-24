Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 611 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $320.48 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.82 and a 200-day moving average of $339.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 150.46 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

