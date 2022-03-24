Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $149.29 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.50 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

