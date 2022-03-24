Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,128 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

