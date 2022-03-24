Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,423 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,893,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after purchasing an additional 353,402 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 853,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,233,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 58,717 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

BOX stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,858 shares of company stock worth $4,783,729 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.