Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after buying an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,243 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

