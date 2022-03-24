Parallel Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.