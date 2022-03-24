PancakeSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $165.39 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for about $6.94 or 0.00016186 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $165.39 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 685,428,177 coins and its circulating supply is 277,374,148 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

