Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OXM opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

