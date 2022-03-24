Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:OXM opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47.
OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.
Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.