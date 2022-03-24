Oxen 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $281,799.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $25.62 million and $281,799.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,792.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.77 or 0.07059089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.00284723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.00833724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00103534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.23 or 0.00456213 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00421177 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,613,665 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

