Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Sells 303,396 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.35. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

