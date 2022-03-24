Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Trading Up 4.9%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 31,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,194,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUST shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $713.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after buying an additional 5,738,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 82,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

