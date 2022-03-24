Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

