Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.12. 2,370,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,243. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day moving average of $230.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

