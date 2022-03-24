Orbitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $383,409.87 and approximately $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.31 or 0.99933843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00300900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00133364 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.74 or 0.00272574 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00028924 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

