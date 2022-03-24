ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Tops $0.0080

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $315,229.69 and $53,899.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.36 or 0.07033384 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,822.47 or 1.00183257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044047 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

