OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.40. 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The firm has a market cap of $717.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

