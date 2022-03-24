Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,655 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.55 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

