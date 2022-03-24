Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,294 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,357% compared to the average volume of 1,050 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.