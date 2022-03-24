Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $417-422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.21 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 2,880,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.