Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $417-422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.21 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 2,880,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

