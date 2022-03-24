Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $169.41, but opened at $153.09. Okta shares last traded at $153.91, with a volume of 5,832 shares traded.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Okta by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.