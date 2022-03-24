Oikos Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $63,040.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.91 or 0.07045260 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.43 or 0.99900796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

