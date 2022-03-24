Offshift (XFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.49 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00015282 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $32.73 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,979.75 or 0.99939995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00066688 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001978 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.