Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.49 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.70 and a 200 day moving average of $310.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

