NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $161,129,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NVR by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR stock traded down $109.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,793.17. 21,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,057.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,191.69. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,442.56 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

