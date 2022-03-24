NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $256.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

