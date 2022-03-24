NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.34. 50,086,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,886,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.18. The firm has a market cap of $640.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.