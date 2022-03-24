NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Trimmed by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,086,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,886,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.18. The stock has a market cap of $640.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock valued at $206,684,142 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.