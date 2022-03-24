Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian Sells 16,589 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.55. 97,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.14. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $149.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

