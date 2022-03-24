NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $17.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.57. 8,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,184. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

