NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.69 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.66.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,464,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after buying an additional 1,248,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

