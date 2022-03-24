Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

