Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

NPIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

