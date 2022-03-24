Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.54 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $98.43 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.19.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

