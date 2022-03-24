Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 788 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $94.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

