Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 91,647 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $130,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

NYSE BRBR opened at $22.71 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $883.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

