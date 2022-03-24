Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 11,060 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

