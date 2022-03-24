Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after acquiring an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

