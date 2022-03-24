Nord Finance Price Hits $1.14 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $1.50 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,187,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

