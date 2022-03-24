Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 8,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,133. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

